PeP LEADER SEAN TEMBO FORMALLY CHARGED AND ARRESTED

By Victoria Kayeye

Police have formerly charged and arrested Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader, Sean Tembo, with an offence of hate speech contrary to section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No.2 of 2021.

His lawyer, Jonas Zimba, has confirmed the charge and arrest saying his client’s arrest is in relation to one of his Facebook posts prior to the adjustment of fuel pump prices for the month of September 2022.

Mr. Zimba has, however, disclosed that Mr. Tembo has not been given bond on the basis that he has refused to undergo fingerprint scanning.

On Thursday last week, Police apprehended Mr. Tembo at his lodge in Lusaka’s Ngwerere area and he has since spent five days in custody before being charged.