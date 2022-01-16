By Darius Choonya

Patriots for Economic Progress-PEP-President, Sean Tembo has petitioned the Constitutional Court challenging the decision of the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ-to compel candidates filing in fresh nominations in the Kabwata parliamentary by-election pay nomination fees.

He says doing so will mean candidates will pay twice for the by-election which was canceled after the UPP candidate, Francis Libanda resigned from the party rendering his candidature unattainable.

In this petition, Mr. Tembo is seeking a declaration that the decision by the commission is null and void.

Further, the petitioner says article 52 ( 6) of the Constitution which the commission used to cancel the election after the resignation of Mr. Libanda is not clear on whether candidates must pay the nomination fee twice.

On Friday, January 14th 2022, the Commission set January 19, 2022 as a date for fresh nominations in the Kabwata parliamentary by-election which will be held on February 3rd 2022.

Meanwhile, the UPND, PF and other political parties are looking forward to proceed with the by-election following the announcement of the new dates for nomination and voting by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.- Diamond TV