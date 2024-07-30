PeP STATEMENT CALLING ON GOVERNMENT TO INCREASE SALARIES OF POLICE OFFICERS

Liberty House, 30th July 2024

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we call on Government to immediately increase the salaries of Police Officers because these already small salaries have been further devalued by the high levels of inflation which has averaged 15 percent per annum, over the past 3 years that the UPND has been in office.

2. As a result of their diminished salaries, most Police Officers are struggling financially and are not able to adequately provide for their families. In fact, most Police Officers look like they are unemployed, and yet they work for the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

3. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to warn the UPND Administration that it is a national security risk to pay peanuts to persons who are entrusted with maintaining law and order, and who are mandated to carry firearms.

4. Additionally, we wish to attribute the recent high incidents of Police Officers involved in criminal activities including aggravated robbery and murder, using state issued firearms, to the extremely low salaries that Police Officers are paid, which have been further diminished by the high levels of inflation. We are now left to grapple with senseless cases of murder, such as that of the IBA Director General, because Police Officers are now available for hire as assassins, using state issued firearms, in order to supplement their small salaries.

5. Lastly, we wish to advise the UPND Government that instead of recruiting thousands of additional Police Officers every year, most of whom are just idle, with no specific work to do, Government should concentrate on improving the conditions of services for officers who are already in the Service, especially their salaries. Sound national security is about the quality, discipline and level of motivation of serving security personnel, and not just their quantity.

ISSUED BY:

SEAN E. TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA