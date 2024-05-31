PeP STATEMENT ON NEED TO INVESTIGATE CURRENT KCM PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATOR FOR SUSPECTED EMBEZZLEMENT OF KCM FUNDS

Liberty House, 29th May 2024

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we have noted with sadness that ever since the current Provisional Liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines PLC (KCM) Ms. Celine Nair took over the operations of KCM, about two years ago in May 2022, following the resignation of the previous Provisional Liquidator Mr. Milingo Lungu, the financial problems at KCM have worsened.

2. This is despite very favourable trading conditions for copper on the world market, which has currently reached an all-time high of US$11,000 per metric tonne. As we speak right now, KCM has failed to pay the May 2024 salaries for employees, on time, and its total debt to suppliers has more than doubled in the past few years.

3. Given the fact that KCM’s desperate financial situation does not match the supposed good fortunes of copper on the world market, there is need for Government agencies including the Auditor General, Drug Enforcement Commission and Anti Corruption Commission, to investigate this discrepancy and get to the bottom of this matter.

4. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to assert that corruption should not be seen to be a bad thing when perpetrated by members of the previous regime only. Government should begin to investigate incidents of suspected corruption perpetrated by members of the current regime, if the Zambian people are to take Government’s corruption fight seriously.

ISSUED BY:

SEAN E. TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA