PeP STATEMENT ON PETITION AGAINST THE CYBER CR!MES AND CYBER SECURITY BILLS



Liberty House, 3rd April 2025



1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we wish to announce to the nation that we have prepared a Petition to challenge the Cyber Cr!mes Bill, 2024 and the Cyber Security Bill, 2024, which were recently enacted by Parliament, for contravening various provisions of the Constitution of Zambia, and we are merely waiting for President Hakainde Hichilema to assent to these two bills, before we can file our Petition in court.





2. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we have noted that these two Bills seek to curtail our freedom and liberty of expression, and crimin@lize the use of social media by anyone who holds a view that is different to the Government view on any given matter. If left unchallenged, we have no doubt that thousands of citizens, especially the youth, will end up in pris0n for no good reason, within months of these retr0gressive laws taking effect.





3. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to assure the Zambian people that we shall remain steadfast in protecting and dedending the rights of common citizens from vi0lation, by the UPND Government. We further wish to take this opportunity to remind President Hakainde Hichilema that the Zambian people elected you into office to improve their living standards, and not to send them to pris0n for expressing themselves.





4. Indeed, the good citizens of this Republic deserve a better President, and they shall get a better President come next year.



///END



ISSUED BY:



Sean E. Tembo (PeP)

PeP President & TONSE ALLIANCE Spokesperson

Lusaka, Zambia