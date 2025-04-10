PERFORMANCE CONTRACTS AND APPRAISAL SYSTEM INTRODUCED FOR COUNCIL STAFF



June 17, 2025



Lusaka – The New Dawn government, through the Ministry of Local Government Commission, has introduced performance contracts for Principal Officers and an annual appraisal system for all council staff.



The Commission has taken these firm steps to strengthen decentralization and accountability in local governance.



Speaking at a media briefing this afternoon, the Chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission, Mr. Ackson Sejani, announced that the Commission has introduced performance contracts for Principal Officers and an annual appraisal system for all council staff to improve service delivery and ensure accountability.





The Commission Chairperson also disclosed that seven Principal Officers were recently demoted due to poor performance, emphasizing that incompetence, indiscipline, and abuse of office will not be tolerated.





To address project delays, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has delegated Constituency Development Fund (CDF) approval authority to Provincial Local Government Officers. This decision aims to accelerate grassroots development.





Additionally, all completed CDF projects must now be commissioned within 60 days to avoid service access delays.





Mr. Sejani urged public officers to maintain professionalism, integrity, and discipline in their roles, noting that the Commission and Ministry remain committed to building a responsive and accountable workforce across all 116 local authorities.





This renewed push under the New Dawn administration reflects a leadership that listens, takes decisive action, and prioritizes citizens through practical decentralization reforms.