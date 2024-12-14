Permanent Secretary of Health fired

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Dismissal of Permanent Secretary of Health.

Well done.

You cannot have a Permanent Secretary attempt to award himself a $6.8million contract and be arrogant about it, thinking he can explain away the crime!





Kindly deal with the others implicated!



And now the ACC and others should move in.



And now what about the $13million ambulance contract given to companies without due regard to procurement regulations and capacity?





President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate fired:



1. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Professor Christopher Simoonga.





2. Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Francesca Zyambo.



3. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooporation Hope Situmbeko.