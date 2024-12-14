Permanent Secretary of Health fired

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Dismissal of Permanent Secretary of Health.
Well done.
You cannot have a Permanent Secretary attempt to award himself a $6.8million contract and be arrogant about it, thinking he can explain away the crime!
Kindly deal with the others implicated!
And now the ACC and others should move in.
And now what about the $13million ambulance contract given to companies without due regard to procurement regulations and capacity?
President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate fired:
1. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Professor Christopher Simoonga.
2. Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Francesca Zyambo.
3. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooporation Hope Situmbeko.
Very useless permanent secretary I wonder we he go his prof
Some people are still arguing that HH can’t fight corruption, but what is he doing now? Is this not fighting corruption? Corruption in health is chronic as it back dates to the Miti era, then Mwaba, Malama and others found it and left it. I just hope that HH will now do a good job after identifying the root cause. Ministry of health needs a complete overhaul so that it can start healing. It has been sick for a long time. But the culprits should be prosecuted and be accommodated at Chimbokaila correctional facility for safe custody. We want to have a Zambia where government workers start fearing government money or tax payers’s money. Let them use their salaries and not Government money, Government money
is meant for development and not for misappropriation. If you are doing that in the ND government, just know that you are alone, the President already said it.
The president should also visit UTH. There are bad people there doing terrible things through deals.