PERSECUTING and PROSECUTING LUNGU IN THE MEDIA- Dr. Mathews Chilambo

PERSECUTING and PROSECUTING LUNGU IN THE MEDIA

By Dr. Mathews Chilambo

On Wednesday, social media was awash with stories about how the UPND government has seized properties linked to former President Edgar Lungu through his wife Esther and two children, Chiyeso and Tasila.

As expected, the mainstream media joined in the frenzy with screaming headlines yesterday.

The Lungu family was alarmed by this development because no documentation had been served on the mentioned.

Sometime back, law enforcement officers interviewed the affected family members who explained how they acquired the property in question but their explanations have been muted by these same investigative wings for obvious reasons.

Because of this development, the Lungu family lawyers spent the whole of yesterday trying to lay their hands on these widely quoted affidavits by checking with the courts of law where these documents were impliedly filed or deposited. Up to this time, the lawyers have drawn a blank.

The big question, however, is; why are these so called affidavits purportedly sworn by an investigations officer only available in the social media and not the courts of law? Why are the people alleged to have their properties seized not in possession of these documents, by way of service, announcing the seizure of their properties?

The only plausible answer or explanation is that the government has chosen to first file these documents in the court of public opinion to ensure that the affected people are convicted without being heard.

Lungu and his family members are definitely being vilified for politics.

Let’s wait and see how this scenario will unfold once the Lungu family lawyers get hold of, or are served with these much publicized affidavits.

In the meantime, the Lungu family continues to be tried in the public media space without their story being heard. By the time all this is done and court process served on the Lungus, ECL and his family will be as guilty as hell in the eyes of the public.