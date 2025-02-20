PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES INCLUDED IN VOTER PROCESS – ECZ



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is taking steps to ensure persons with disabilities can participate in the voting process.





ECZ Voter Education Manager, Emma Simfukwe says the commission has translated voter education messages into braille and sign language, adding that the initiative aims to provide accessible information on voter registration and education.





She said the commission recognizes persons with disabilities as a key interest group that requires attention to ensure they are registered to vote.



Ms Simfukwe was speaking during a stakeholders meeting held in Lusaka on the update of the continuous registration of voters and certification of the register of voters.





She mentioned that the commission has put in place a policy and it is very cardinal because it guards the commission in terms of how it is going to reach out to persons with disabilities, what kind of collaboration the commission needs to undertake both internally within the institution but also with stakeholders within districts.





Ms Simfukwe noted that to achieve this, the commission has implemented awareness and outreach activities, including collaborations with stakeholders and specific guidelines for voter registration and education officers.



Zanis