Petauke By-Election Results Delayed, Chopper Deployment Needed for Final Tally!



The final results for the hotly contested Petauke Central Constituency by-election are still hanging in the balance.





Votes from 8 remote polling stations, inaccessible by road, have yet to be counted, leaving the outcome unknown. In a dramatic twist, authorities are set to airlift the remaining results by helicopter this morning to the results center at Petauke Civic Center.





Will this airborne delivery change the game? Stay tuned for updates!

101 OUT OF 109 POLLING STATIONS



Simon Banda – New Congress Party (Tonse Alliance) 12, 745

Severian Lungu – UPND 10, 223

Carlos Chama – Citizens First 993

Julius Mwale – Socialist Party 525

Joshua Tembo – Leadership Movement 311

Mutale Nkole – Independent 227

Moses Phiri – Democratic Union 67