PETAUKE COP GETS 4 YEARS FOR MANSLAUGHER



The Chipata High Court has sentenced a Petauke based police officer inspector Austin Haafwuma to four years imprisonment with hard labour for manslaughter.



Lusaka judge Mwape Bowa who was sitting in Chipata convicted Inspector Haafwuma after finding him with a case to answer.



The convict shot Gift Phiri in July 2020 in Stambuli compound when police officers were trying to enforce Covid-19 safety guidelines.



Phiri succumbed to gunshot wounds a few days after he was shot.



Judge Bowa said he considered the mitigation by defence counsel John Phiri from JMP associates that the convict was the first offender who was remorseful.



He observed that circumstances that led to the death of Mr Phiri were unfortunate but could have been avoided if the convict exercised due care in the manner he handled the fire arm.



Judge Bowa said the sentence is with effect from July 25th 2024 since the convict was on police bond.



Credit- Christopher Miti