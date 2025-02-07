PETAUKE ELECTION DEFEAT CAUSED BY UPND – YVONNE KABBA



Elias Limwanya



As the ruling UPND is still reeling from its defeat in the just ended By-election in Petauke Constituency, a member of the party attributes the loss to several issues.





Ivonne Kabba, founder of the Ivonne Kabba Foundation, says that those entrusted to ensure victory was for the ruling party, hide campaign materials and sidelined others from helping out.





She wrote:



From my observation in Petauke, several challenges stood out during the campaign.



First, the top UPND officials seemed unwilling to involve others in the campaign, preferring to handle everything themselves.





Second, the foot soldiers were not provided with adequate financial support to sustain themselves.



Third, the people of Petauke are accustomed to handouts, so during meetings, they frequently requested money, saying “Tipeni ndalama.”





Lastly, party regalia was not distributed to the people but was instead hidden by campaign managers, many of whom are aspiring candidates for 2026.



The Petauke seat was won by NCP’s, Simon Banda who got 13,180 against the immediate rival, Severian Lungu of the UPND who got 11,093 with a difference of 2,087.





The UPND has however urged the ruling party to work hard if they party was to be appreciated in area.



UPND Deputy Youth Spokesperson, Douglas Kasala, wrote:





“My final advise to our UPND team is that please emulate the hard work being exerted by our Lamba bull Hon Elisha Matambo and his team who have continued party mobilisation and recruitment of new members.”

