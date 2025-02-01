PETAUKE GIVES TONSE ALLIANCE A SIGNAL, VOWS TO VOTE FOR SIMON BANDA ‘JEHOVAH JAIRE’



The whole Petauke Central Business District came to a complete standstill as Patriotic Front Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda and PF/Tonse Alliance Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakachinda led Tonse Alliance leaders for a mega rally at Petauke Show Grounds as they drummed up support for the Tonse Alliance Candidate in the February 6th Petauke Parliamentary Constituency by election Simon ‘Jehovah Jaire’ Banda.





Scores of Petauke residents among them youths and women thronged all roads of Petauke CBD leading to the Show Grounds to receive a message of hope from the Tonse leaders and their parliamentary candidate.



It was all frenzy as they predominantly chanted praises ‘Tiyikosesa’ about the Patriotic Front and Tonse Alliance leaders.





Other notable leaders on the delegation where; Popular Kabwata Grassroot strongman Danny Yenga, New Congress Party president Rev. Peter Chanda, Zambia Republican Party president Wright Musoma, PF MCC Hon Frank Ngambi among others.





 Bernard Kamba. Friday 31, January 2025| Petauke| Eastern Province.