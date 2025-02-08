PETAUKE HAS SHOWN THAT PRESIDENT HH WILL WIN WITH A HUGE MARGIN IN 2026- PF Senior Member

PETAUKE HAS SHOWN THAT PRESIDENT HH WILL WIN WITH A HUGE MARGIN IN 2026

By Edwin Lungu Chipata PF Senior Member

As PF, we must not celebrate the PETAUKE victory but rather must introspect and realize that their end is finally here. The UPND also needs to know that if they choose unpopular MPs in 2026, they will be in trouble.

Here are the facts you need to know about PETAUKE and they are pointing to one fact, PF has lost ground. In case you didn’t know, PETAUKE is equivalent to Monze or Choma. In short this is a PF stronghold.

In 2021 41,500 voted in the elections that year at both parliamentary and presidential level. In 2021 Edgar Lungu lost to JJ Banda by 1,302 votes despite being President. JJ Banda stood as an independent against PF, but he single handedly man handled ruling PF and the sponsored MP Dora Siliya. In that election JJ got 32,534 while ECL as a presidential candidate got 31,323. That in it self tells that JJ is a very popular candidate.

In 2021, PF candidate Dora came second with 10,098 votes almost equivalent to the 10,970 votes HH got in the same Election. UPND parliamentary candidate in the same Election got 1,395 votes meaning about 9,000 voters who didn’t vote for the UPND MP felt HH was a better candidate.

In 2025 parliamentary election, the UPND candidate has scored about 10,000 while the PF aligned candidate has gotten 13000 votes meaning that the UPND has gained in this constituency. If more people have voted for an MP, we expect HH to get above 15,000 at Presidential level if results were to be held today.

But then when you compare how PF is performing in Bemba land, the question you need to ask is: can PF win at Presidential level in 2026?