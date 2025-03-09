PETAUKE MAN TAKES OWN LIFE BY STABBING HIMSELF ON NECK WITH KNIFE



A 34-year-old man of Chikondo Farms in Chief Mumbi, Petauke District has ended his life by allegedly stabbing himself on the neck using a knife.





Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba said that Difati Sakala who ended his life yesterday and told his wife that he was tired of life and that the World was not fair.





The deceased who didn’t disclose what was troubling him also asked his wife, Sarah Sakala aged 25, to take Care of their two Children aged 5 and 2 and share with them the maize after harvesting.



Breeze FM