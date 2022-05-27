PETAUKE MP EMMANUEL BANDA ASKS FOR FORGIVENESS

He writes….

OPENING A NEW PAGE OF LIFE FROM TODAY ONWARDS

Appreciating African Freedom Day, I’ve reflected and thought enough that we are just humans and bound to make mistakes, many are the times I may have wronged people knowingly and unknowingly, stepped on your toes! And made you to hate me, therefore am asking for forgiveness 🙏🏽

I forgive all who wronged me either in just my personal life or in politics, Nivi life che! Let’s start up a new page today!

From today, If we had stopped talking to each other because of any difference or misunderstanding, feel free to talk to me with an open mind.

I’ve written this with an open mind and free heart, let love lead always!!!

ForgiveAndForget

Together We Can

Chitukuko Pasogolo

NAZ Chief WHIP For Independent MPs

Peta-UK Central MP

EJB.🚜🚜🚜