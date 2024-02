PETAUKE PF LEADERS RIZWANI PATEL AND COLLEAGUES STILL IN POLICE CUSTODY.

On January 12, 2024, Patriotic Front Petauke District leader, Rizwan Patel and other Petauke residents at Petauke Bus station spotted Chama Amelika (Nkonge Musubilwa) and a Mr. Ground (Victor Kapungwe) who were travelling to Chipata.

Within a short time, the duo were forced to disembark and were clobbered without due regard of the laws. Took the law in their own hands. See now.