Petauke Radio callers criticize UPND, back PF in by-Election



During a live program on Petauke Explorers Radio featuring Patriotic Front (PF) MPs led by Hon. Brian Mundubile, several callers voiced dissatisfaction with the United Party for National Development (UPND) government.





Fifteen callers criticized the ruling party for failing to deliver on its 2021 campaign promises. They accused the UPND of mistreating former Petauke MP Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda and former President Edgar Lungu. Concerns were also raised about the government’s spending on by-elections, which the callers deemed wasteful.





The PF MPs urged voters to use the February 6 by-election as an opportunity to express their dissatisfaction by supporting PF candidate Simon Banda.



