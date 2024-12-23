PETAUKE SEAT NOT JAY JAY’S – GARY NKOMBO



Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo has cautioned Nkana Independent MP Binwell Mpundu to refrain from acting as if Petauke is Emmanuel Jay Banda’s personal parliamentary seat. This comes after Mpundu vowed to ensure Jay Banda’s victory in the Petauke seat, citing their friendship.





Mpundu’s statement sparked controversy, with some viewing it as an attempt to interfere in the electoral process. Nkombo’s warning emphasizes that Petauke is not Jay Banda’s personal fiefdom, but rather a seat that belongs to the people.





The Petauke Central parliamentary seat has been at the center of controversy, with Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti declaring it vacant due to Jay Banda’s prolonged absence. The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has been notified, paving the way for a by-election.





Jay Banda, who has been missing since June, was discharged from Maina Soko Medical Centre and taken into police custody. His whereabouts and status remain unclear, fueling speculation and concern among his supporters.



