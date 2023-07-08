Petauke Traditional Leaders Start Raising Arguments That Edgar Lungu Does Not Originate From Petauke

LUNGU HAILS FROM PETAUKE, SAYS MP … when asked over reports some traditional leaders plan to start questioning roots

Petauke-Central member of parliament Emmanuel Banda says there is no debate that former president Edgar Lungu’s roots are in Petauke, when asked over reported plans by some traditional leaders in attempting to start raising arguments that he does not originate from that area.

Sources have told Daily Revelation about a reported scheme by some traditional leaders in the area who are attempting to start raising questions in reinforcing claims, similar to the ones raised by Fresher Siwale that the former president was not actually Lungu but Jonathan Mutaware from Malawi.

But Banda despite saying he was not aware about the scheme, said he emphatically believed that president Lungu was a native of Petauke in Eastern Province.

“Those are just hearsay. Like me, people used to call me a satanist, a killer. But people have known me now. Unless someone who doesn’t know the Lungu family can say that,” Banda said.

And Banda said members of parliament swear allegiance to the President, and would therefore welcome the chance to serve under President Hakainde Hichilema in… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lungu-hails-from-petauke-says-mp-when-asked-over-reports-some-traditional-leaders-plan-to-start-questioning-roots/