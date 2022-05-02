Pete Davidson is showing his commitment to not just Kim Kardashian but her four kids by getting a tattoo of their initials on his neck.

The comedian was seen getting into a waiting SUV with Kim Kardashian and his neck was exposed to show some fresh tattoos on his collar bone.

“KNSCP,” the tattoo reads.

Many believe it is the initials for Kim and her kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

This is not Pete’s first tattoo in honour of Kim.

He has “KIM” branded into his chest and another tattoo that reads, “My girl is a lawyer”.