Peter Chanda Accuses President Hichilema Of Playing Double Standards

CHANDA ACCUSES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA OF PLAYING DOUBLE STANDARDS

The New Congress Party (NCP) leader Peter Chanda has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of playing double standards during his address to the just ended Democracy summit in Lusaka.

Mr Chanda was referring to the President’s speech during the official opening of the Summit for Democracy at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka yesterday, March 30 2023.

Among some of the issues addressed by the President was the need to respect the rule of law.

NCP leader Peter Chanda told Chikuni Radio reporter in Lusaka, that President Hichilema was saying beautiful things about democracy but at the same time arresting opposition party members.

Mr Chanda also accused the President of using the police to intimidate opposition political party leaders.

