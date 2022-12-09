PETER FISHER: AFRICA’S FIRST WHITE CHIEF

HIS Royal Highness Mwanta Nyamwana sub Chief of the Lunda people of Ikeleng’i District, North Western Province- Zambia.

Born Peter Fisher in Zambia from the Israeli parents. He was adopted by Chief Nyamwana after the death of his parents who lived in Mwinilunga. He was declared the heir to his thrown as he did not have a son to succeed him.

Peter speaks little English but speaks Lunda fluently and refuses to be called “Chindeli” which means a white person in Lunda. He was sworn in as chief Nyamwana in 2015 as per his predecessor’s wish.

Zambia needs to incorporate these people,they may have different skin color,but Zambian at heart.