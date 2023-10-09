PETER MUMBA SWORN IN AS NEW ENERGY PS

By Fox Correspondent

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has sworn in Civil Service Commission (CSC) chairperson, Peter Mumba as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy.

Mumba now leaves his position as Chaiperson for the Civil Service Commission.

He previously worked as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and later Energy under the MMD government of President Levy Mwanawasa .

Mumba was again appointed by former president Rupiah Banda when he formed government in the Ministry of Tourism.

And President Hichilema has tasked Mumba to relook into the monthly fuel review system if it was the best mode of Zambia.

President Hichilema has however, cautioned Mumba not to rush to change the current system if it was the best way of doing things.