Peter Psquare opens up on rift with brother Paul Okoye aka RudeBoy

Peter Okoye, one half of the defunct Nigerian music duo P-Square, has penned an open letter to his twin brother Paul Okoye, also known as RudeBoy.





In the letter, Peter accuses Paul of constantly discrediting his contributions to the group and their recent solo careers.



Peter claims that Paul has taken credit for the majority of P-Square’s hit songs, including “Get-Squared,” “Bizzy Body,” and “Personally.”



He also alleges that Paul has downplayed the success of their collaborative song “EjeaJo,” which Peter wrote and featured American rapper TI.



Peter further accuses Paul of prioritising his individual success over the legacy of P-Square, stating that Paul has been more focused on being seen as the “songwriter, composer, producer, singer, backup vocalist, video director, band, promoter, manager, and even choreographer” of the group.



The letter also touches on the recent legal issues surrounding the P-Square brand.



The open letter has sparked a renewed debate about the contributions of both brothers to the success of P-Square and their ongoing rivalry.



This letter comes after the group split for the second time.



