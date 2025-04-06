PETER SINKAMBA ATTRIBUTES LACK OF PROGRESS AT KCM TO GOVT’S FAILURE TO HOLD VEDANTA ACCOUNTABLE

By Michael Kaluba

Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba has attributed the reported lack of progress at Konkola Copper Mines-KCM- since the return of Vedanta Resources, to government’s failure to negotiate an agreement that holds the investor accountable.

As of March 31, 2025, KCM has reportedly paid over $380 million to suppliers and contractors, with plans to invest approximately $175 million into operations by the end of the year, $50 million of which is readily available while $125 million is expected by June this year

However, Mr. Sinkamba argues that without transparency, improved infrastructure, increased production, operational efficiency, and prompt settlement of liabilities, it is difficult to believe that any meaningful progress has been made at the mine.

He contends that the stagnation at KCM is a result of an agreement between government and Vedanta that lacks enforceable parameters that have deterred the state from intervening

Mr. Sinkamba is of the view that government should have compelled Vedanta to deposit the pledged $1.1 billion into an escrow account managed either by the Bank of Zambia or ZCCM-Investment holdings, to guarantee proper oversight and execution of commitments.

