PETER SINKAMBA CRITICIZES ALLEGED PRESIDENTIAL INTERFERENCE IN SOME NAPSA DECISIONS- Peter Sinkamba

PETER SINKAMBA CRITICIZES ALLEGED PRESIDENTIAL INTERFERENCE IN SOME NAPSA DECISIONS

By Michael Kaluba

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema disregarded the law when he intervened for the national pension scheme authority -NAPSA- to fund part of the $300 maamba collieries limited expansion project.

Mr. Sinkamba says presidential interference in such NAPSA decisions may have long term negative effects on the authority as it was not allowed to conduct due diligence over the new 300 megawatts coal power plant investment.

He argues that globally, coal plants are being phased out due to their cost of production and effects on the environment and wonders why Zambia is investing in such a venture using public funds.

Mr. Sinkamba has warned that South Africa is on the verge of producing enough affordable power to the entire SADC region which may render the expensive power from Maamba Collieries unprofitable and pose challenges for napsa to recover its investment.

He adds that while NAPSA remains safe for its members, there is need to ensure that the law and due procedure are followed as opposed to interventions by the Head of State that may not resonate with the authority’s timeline.

PHOENIX NEWS