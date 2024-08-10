PETER SINKAMBA DESCRIBES ALMOST THREE YEARS OF UPND IN GOVT AS CHAOTIC

By Prudence Mutelo

Opposition Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has described the UPND’s almost three years in government as chaotic.

Mr Sinkamba has cited the ruling party’s economic management as the most disappointing area of governance citing high cost of living and the exchange rate.

The Green Party leader has also questioned the UPND’s seriousness to the fight against corruption when the auditor general’s reports have consistently been indicating the opposite.

Mr Sinkamba further observes that the ruling party has also failed with regards to respecting human rights citing judicial killings, indiscriminate property seizures and arrests.

Meanwhile, Political Analyst Francis Chipili has expressed disappointment with the UPND’s three years in office citing their alleged failure to fulfill their campaign promises.

PHOENIX NEWS