PETER SINKAMBA SAYS ALLOCATION OF K300 MILLION FOR GEOPHYSICAL MAPPING IN 2025 BUDGET A WASTE OF RESOURCES

By Michael Kaluba

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has criticized the 2025 national budget allocation of K300 million towards geophysical and geographical mapping, calling it a waste of public resources.

Mr. Sinkamba contends that this amount could have been better utilized to support small-scale miners in developing their operations, particularly since most of the country is already licensed for mining.

He claims that the Chinese government has conducted extensive geological surveys in Zambia from 2002 to 2020, which raises questions about the necessity of allocating additional funds for mapping.

Mr. Sinkamba says the funding, increased from K160 million this year to K300 million next year, should have helped small-scale miners to access unaffordable geological reports to secure financing to grow the businesses and subsequently, sub-sector.

The Green Party Leader is further disappointed that the 2025 national budget lacks policy direction on enhancing productivity, providing finance to the sector, or revitalizing idle facilities like the Chambishi smelter.

PHOENIX NEWS