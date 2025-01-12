PETER SINKAMBA URGES ZAMBIA TO STICK WITH CURRENT ‘SPOILT’ NOTES CITING FEARS OF INFLATION AND COUNTERFEIT MONEY



Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba has expressed concerns over the government’s inability to print new currency, citing insufficient funds and stringent International Monetary Fund-IMF conditions.





The country has recently witnessed dilapidated kwacha notes with various of the currency needing repairs.



Mr. Sinkamba also believes that introducing new notes could lead to inflationary challenges, while also risking the circulation of unbacked currency, particularly during election periods as 2026 is imminent.



The green party leader has recommended that Zambia stick to the current notes to avoid potential issues with counterfeit Money and inflation, to prevent the distortion of the economy caused by printing Money not backed by Hold reserves.





He says it is worth noting that the Bank of Zambia has previously taken steps to manage the currency, including the reprinting of notes but highlights the need for careful consideration and planning in any future currency management decisions.



