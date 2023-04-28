PETER SINKAMBA WANTS FIC DISBANDED

Balewa Zyuulu

Opposition Green Leader Party Peter Sinkamba is urging the government to disband the Financial Intelligence Center-FIC-if it has no intentions to prosecute the individuals named in the 2022 FIC annual report on suspicions of theft and money laundering.

The 2022 FIC annual report revealed that the center analyzed 155 suspicious transactions worth K6.1 Billion, out of which 129 cases worth K5.8 Billion were disseminated to law enforcement agencies, representing a 38.92 percent increase from 2021.

The report further revealed that the involvement of Prominent Influential Persons –PIPs- in financial crimes such as procurement corruption had continued in 2022, among other trends.

But Mr. Sinkamba says both the current administration and successive governments have lamentably failed to comprehensively prosecute the individuals named in the FIC reports.

Mr Sinkamba charges that since the FIC uses tax payer’s money to conduct their operations, it would be better to disband it as there seems to be no political will to fight the increasing scourge.

He has since reminded the UPND administration that it was elected on the premise of fighting corruption and prevent further plundering of public resources, further wondering why the government has been mute since the report was released some days ago.

PHOENIX NEWS