PETER SINKAMBA WELCOMES PROPOSAL TO REALIGN CONCOURT

By Chileshe Mwango

Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba has suggested that Zambia considers designating the constitutional court as a division of the Supreme Court, following Chief Justice Mumba Malila’s recommendation for the realignment of the constitutional court.

The Chief Justice has recommended the realignment of the constitutional court to streamline the judicial system, saying the placement of the two at the same level has rendered some judges of the Supreme Court inactive due to handling less appeal cases.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sinkamba who has welcomed the recommendation says making the constitutional court a division of the Supreme Court will allow for people to directly submit their appeals.

Mr. Sinkamba observes that since its inception, the constitutional court has failed to make decisions that are conclusive.

The green party leader has cited former President Edgar Lungu`s eligibility case to run for the presidency, as a matter on which the general public has failed to understand what the constitutional court meant in its ruling.

PHOENIX NEWS