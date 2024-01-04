PETITION FILED: Losing Opposition Presidential Candidate Files Appeal Against Tshisekedi’s Re-election

The Congolese vote was marred by several irregularities that have prompted opposition candidates to reject the outcome and called for a new round of polls.

DRC opposition presidential candidate Theodore Ngoy has filed a petition against the re-election of Fèlix Tshisekedi in the recently concluded 2023 General Elections.

Nyoy who contested the election as an independent candidate, has requeted for the annulment of the presidential election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).

“I have just filed a request against the regularity of the process and the publication of results not compiled by the CENI. The process has been irregular from the beginning,” Ngoy said in a statement released on Wednesday evening.

As per Congolese constitution, the Constitutional Court is mandated to examine election petitions filed in exactly seven days after submission.

Ngoy is the first opposition candidate to contest Tshisekedi’s re-election despite calls from the United States and other observation missions’ advice to aggrieved candidates to submit their cases before the legal bodies.

However, leading candidates Moïse Katumbi, Martin Fayulu, Denis Mukwege, as well as six other presidential candidates, have decided not to refer the matter to the Constitutional Court citing lack of integrity in the body.

Katumbi and other leading opposition candidates have since called on people to protest to demand for the elections to be annulled in a joint statement released on Sunday.-DRC News Today