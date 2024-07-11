PETITIONER, LAWYER IN LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY CASE RECEIVING THREATS

THE petitioner in former President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility case, Michelo Chizombe, and his lawyer Michael Moono’s lives are reportedly in danger following escalating verbal threats from some members of the public.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Moono confirmed that his client and himself are receiving random verbal threats from unknown people.

The lawyer says his client is considering seeking police protection even in the absence of having a clear identity of the people making the threats.

“Yes, our lives are in danger. If I said no, I would not be fair to the both of us. We now prefer to not move around as free as we used to because we are not just really safe.”