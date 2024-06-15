PETITIONER TELLS COURT ECL’S ELIGIBILITY CASE WAS WRONGLY DECIDED

By Darius Choonya

A petitioner has told the Constitutional Court that a previous petition relating to former President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2021 election was wrongly decided.

According to the preliminary issues raised by Michael Moono, lawyer representing the petitioner in the latest case challenging Mr. Lungu’s eligibility to contest future elections, the former President does not qualify to contest any election.

In this matter, a Zambian Citizen Michelo Chizombe has petitioned the constitutional court saying as much as Mr. Lungu took over an incomplete term of office and served for a period of nine months, the period constituted a full term prescribed under article 35 of the repealed constitution.

But Lungu lawyers namely Makebi Zulu and Jonas Zimba have argued that allowing such a submission by the petitioner will be re-litigating the matter-Diamond TV