EDITOR’S CHOICE – PETITIONING A LANDMARK RULING THAT MINISTERS SHOULD VACATE OFFICE WHEN PARLIAMENT IS DISSOLVED IS TAKING ZAMBIANS FOR GRANTED.





In 2016, the Constitutional Court delivered a landmark ruling that shocked the Government in power, declaring that PF Cabinet and Provincial Ministers who remained in office after Parliament was dissolved, acted illegally and were ordered to pay back all the benefits they enjoyed during that time.





The judgment was celebrated as a victory for judicial independence and constitutionalism. It is alarming that a lawyer is seeking to revisit this landmark ruling.



Given the current ConCourt’s low public approval ratings, what would prevent the Zambian people from speculating that this could be a politically motivated decision?





What flaw did Mr. Miza Phiri find in such a progressive ruling that he is challenging the court’s previous interpretation of Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution?





It seems that Zambia is vulnerable to strange and backward decisions, often at the expense of national progress, and to whose benefit?



—————

