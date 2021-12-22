PETROL, DIESEL PUMP PRICES TO FLUCTUATE

The pump prices of fuel will now be determined by market forces thereby fluctuating with the ability of the cost per litre increasing or reducing.

Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said this at an interactive forum with journalists in Lusaka on Tuesday.

The cost price of fuel per litre in Zambia is now 21 kwacha 16 ngwee for Petrol while Diesel is now being sold for 20 Kwacha 15 ngwee as announced by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB).

The ERB which announced the new fuel pump prices on December 16 also said future reviews going forward will always be done every after 30 days.

The forum was also attended by Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda who is also Chief Government spokesperson.

Dr Musokotwane says Government can no longer sustain the operation of Indeni Petroleum Refinery because of colossal amount involved in subsidizing its operations.

He said since Zambia does not produce oil, it will not determine fuel pump prices on the local market.

Last week, Government announced that it has not planned for subsidies in the 2022 national budget but in a dramatic turn of events, the price increase was effected two weeks before the end of the year.

And Government plans to meet Eurobond creditors next year in March to negotiate an extended period of repaying the loans.

Dr Musokotwane says it is after a negotiated agreement with Eurobond to extend the loan payment period that Government will submit final documentation to the International Monetary Fund for the $ 1.4 billion bailout package.

He is optimistic that Zambia will begin accessing part of the 1.4 billion U.S Dollars in June, 2022. –DIAMOND TV