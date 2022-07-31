FUEL PRICES REDUCED
By Chileshe Mwango
The Energy Regulation Board –ERB- has adjusted downwards petroleum prices by K3.56 ngwee per litre for petrol, K3.14 ngwee per litre for diesel and K2.84 ngwee per litre for kerosene effective midnight.
ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa has announced the downwards adjustment at a media briefing in Lusaka which he has attributed to downwards trends in fuel prices on the international market.
Mr. Bowa says the reduction is also triggered by the stability of the kwacha on the foreign exchange market.
He says effective midnight tonight, petrol will cost K23.19 ngwee from K26.75 Ngwee and diesel at K24.87 ngwee from K28.01 Ngwee.
PHOENIX NEWS
Good move and let it continue going down, we trust you ba new dawn you are going to make it.
Price of petrol is going down in every country.
This has nothing to do with our government.
I just hope prices of commodities can start reducing.
Yes, it going down because the government is actively monitoring the trends in the international market.
During COVID era in 2020 ,the price of world crude oil reached $24/barrel. Did pf reduce the price of fuel?
You are still bitter and not yet recovered from the loss of your pf party.
Accept it, New Deal Government is at work ba Indigo
