FUEL PRICES REDUCED



By Chileshe Mwango

The Energy Regulation Board –ERB- has adjusted downwards petroleum prices by K3.56 ngwee per litre for petrol, K3.14 ngwee per litre for diesel and K2.84 ngwee per litre for kerosene effective midnight.

ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa has announced the downwards adjustment at a media briefing in Lusaka which he has attributed to downwards trends in fuel prices on the international market.

Mr. Bowa says the reduction is also triggered by the stability of the kwacha on the foreign exchange market.

He says effective midnight tonight, petrol will cost K23.19 ngwee from K26.75 Ngwee and diesel at K24.87 ngwee from K28.01 Ngwee.

PHOENIX NEWS