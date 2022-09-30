PoliticsPFUPND Petrol has gone up from K21.54 per litre to K22.74 while Low Sulphur Diesel moves from K23.12 to K26.16 per litre By zamobserver - September 30, 2022 1 29 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Fuel prices increased. Petrol has gone up from K21.54 per litre to K22.74 while Low Sulphur Diesel moves from K23.12 to K26.16 per litre.
This is still cushioned. Worried about elections. The government at K26/litre said they only removed 40% of subsidies. The 60% was to be removed now. At K21/litre of petrol how can 60% translate into K1.20ng?.
It’s good they know the repercussions of huge upward adjustments.