Home politics UPND Petrol is now K21.16 while diesel is now K20.50 per liter BusinesspoliticsPFUPND Petrol is now K21.16 while diesel is now K20.50 per liter December 16, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp New retail pump prices effective midnight on 16th December, 2021.Petrol – K21.16Diesel -K20.15 1 COMMENT And then they cheat you with salary increment. When the fact is their newly hiked prices and tax will consume your so called “ghost salary increment”…. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
And then they cheat you with salary increment. When the fact is their newly hiked prices and tax will consume your so called “ghost salary increment”….