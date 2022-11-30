PETROL, KEROSENE PRICES GO UP, DIESEL REMAINS UNCHANGED

By Shem Malinda

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted upwards the pump price of petrol and kerosene to K25. 89 and K20.45 per litre while maintaining the price of diesel at K27.38 per litre effective midnight of December, 1, 2022.

Speaking during the fuel price review for the month of November, Energy Regulation Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa says the increase in petrol is by K1.58, and K1.22 for kerosene.

Mr Bowa says the upward adjustment of the prices on Petrol and Kerosene are due to the latest surge of the pandemic in China and the Ukraine-Russia tension which have contributed to the increased demand for the commodities on the international market.

He adds that the exchange rate has also recorded the depreciation of the Kwacha by 3.44 percent as such leading to changes on Petrol and Kerosene.