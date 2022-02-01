PETROL PRICES REDUCTION SHOWS OUR ECONOMY IS HEADING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION

The reduction of petrol prices clearly shows that President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Government are fulling their campaign promises.

The price of petrol has been reduced from

k20. 16 to k19.84 as announced by ERB. Our economy that was almost destroyed by the PF with this reduction is heading towards the right direction.

This reduction will help ease the pressures of life, we also expect this reduction to help ease the prices of goods and services so that citizens czn enjoy the benefits.

It is clear that the New Dawn government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema mean business.

Citizens must continue supporting the New Dawn government, those in opposition that have been criticizing President Hakainde Hichilema and his government have been put to shame. More promises will be fullfilled in the next couple of months.

Akalemwa Sumbwa (Aka)

Upnd Media Nationwide Network