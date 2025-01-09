PETROLEUM TRANSPORTERS ACCUSE OMCS OF TRIGGERING FUEL SHORTAGES IN THE COUNTRY



By Conrad Mwango



The Petroleum Transporters Association of Zambia has accused Oil Marketing Companies-OMCs- of being behind the erratic fuel supply in the country.





Association General Secretary Benson Tembo explains that OMCs have destabilized supply of petroleum products and that their commitment is not to the country.



Mr. Tembo tells Phoenix News in an interview that OMCs want to show government that local transporters do not have the capacity hence opting for foreign transporters when their motive is just to make money since they perceive foreign transporters to be cheaper.





He further explains that OMCs refused to award long term contracts to local transporters as they wanted “on the spot” contracts, prompting the transporters to find market in the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC- where they sign long term contracts.





Mr. Tembo says the Zimbabwean transporters that OMCs used have been ejected out of business following the introduction of a duty on trucks transiting Zimbabwe by that country’s government resulting in the current erratic fuel supply in Zambia.





And efforts to get OMCAZ president Kafula Mubanga proved futile by broadcast time as he was unavailable



PHOENIX NEWS