PETROLEUM TRANSPORTERS WARN OF HIKE IN PRICES OF GOODS AND SERVICES FOLLOWING IMPENDING INCREASE IN TOLL FEES AT KONKOLA TOLL PLAZA

By Michael Kaluba



The Petroleum Transporters Association of Zambia has warned that the impending increase in toll fees at the Konkola Toll Plaza will increase prices for consumers of goods and services that rely on transporters who will pass on the costs.



According to information obtained by Phoenix News, the Turbo Ka-Chin consortium that runs the Konkola Toll Plaza plans to increase toll fees for trucks from the current K1, 250 to K1, and 550.



However, Association Secretary General, Benson Tembo is seeking clarity on the toll fee increase and has called on government or the concessionaire, to explain the rationale behind the price change, wondering if it is linked to the exchange rate because the concession was signed in us dollars, while fees are collected in kwacha.



Mr. Tembo is also concerned that the toll gate and road between Chingola and Kasumbalesa are under the concessionaire’s management, and not government, while stakeholders are not privy to the contents of the concession to asses’ parameters.



Meanwhile, SADC Truck Drivers’ Association president Eugene Ndhlovu says the increment is exorbitant and will impact consumers negatively, because transporters will simply pass on this cost as has been the case with petroleum products and fuel prices whose cost contains transport.



