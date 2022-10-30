PF A VERY DEMOCRATIC PARTY-UPND Member George Mtonga

PF A VERY DEMOCRATIC PARTY-UPND

A supporter of UPND George Mtonga says the opposition Patriotic Front has shown high degree of internal democracy as the party vlosed its nominations for the Extraordinary General Conference due in March 2023.

George Mtonga Wrote;

The party leadership election for PF is the most democratic process I have seen for any party in the history of Zambia. And for that reason PF will not be a party that dies. They are able to change their leadership democratically and not depend on one person to lead the party. It’s the best continuity mechanism that I hope we in UPND can emulate eventually. KUDOS TO Patriotic Front – PF