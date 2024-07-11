PF ABANDONS BOWMAN  LUSAMBO

RIFTS continue to top up on the split up Patriotic Front with Edgar Lungu’s once number one bootlicker Bowman Lusambo being the latest victim.

During his Court appearance on Tuesday, most PF members separated themselves from the ‘Bulldozer’ and gave him the social distance which he had compelled Lusaka residents to practice when he was Lusaka province minister.

Lusambo was seen standing with a handful of his loyal supporters and did not socialise with his party colleagues who had formed small groups in the Court corridors.

Senior party officials crowded the magistrates Court but non of them spared a minute to offer solidarity to Lusambo and his wife Nancy Manase as they had deserted him and instead opted to Keep Sean Tembo company and former first lady Esther Lungu.

His boss Edgar who accompanied his wife Esther for her theft case also neglected him.

The friendless Bulldozer only had his wife by side in the dock.

During hearing on his 10 corruption related charges before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, Elizabeth Kunkuta who was director planning told magistrate Faidess Hamaundu that Lusambo’s land LM 120/218 in Masai which was offered to him by the council at K250, 000 was not paid for hence it made a decision to repossess it.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba