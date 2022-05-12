Laura Miti writes:

Individuals in the PF leadership are spending a lot of time visiting each other in cells. The solidarity is solid. You actually see the most unity among them when they are delivering comfort supplies to one of their colleagues.

My question is, is any one checking on Mumbi Phiri in Mongu? I have not seen any picture of her colleagues visiting her.

Yes, I feel sorry for her. I wish people could be detained and tried for unbailable cases where they have family.

I guess that would raise the complication of witnesses having to travel to testify.

We need to make all crimes bailable and leave it courts to deny bail, where the circumstances demand it.