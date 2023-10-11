PF accuses UPND of engaging in vote buying in Mukubwe

The Patriot Front (PF) leadership in Central Province has accused the UPND of engaging in electoral malpractices in the Mukubwe ward by-election.

PF Member of Central Committee Thabiso Mizinga said that the UPND has been engaging in vote buying ahead of the Mukubwe ward by-election slated for October 12, 2023.

Mizinga explained that the UPND has been distributing bicycles and food stuffs to the headmen and electorate ahead of the said local government by-election in a bid to disadvantage other political parties participating in the Mukubwe ward by-election.

“The UPND got the bicycles that were being used during the 2022 census and distributed them to the headmen and women in Mukubwe ward. Other than that, about two weeks ago the UPND gave ox-cats to the UPND party officials in Ngabwe as part of the government’s… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/pf-accuses-upnd-of-engaging-in-vote-buying-in-mukubwe