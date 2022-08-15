PF ACCUSES UPND OF REGISTERING POTENTIAL VOTERS FROM OTHER CONSTITUENCIES AHEAD OF KABUSHI BY-ELECTION

By Tinkerbel Mwila

The opposition Patriotic Front in Ndola District on the Copperbelt has accused the ruling UPND of registering would-be voters from other constituencies in the forthcoming Kabushi parliamentary by elections.

PF Ndola District Chairman Benjamin Chitondo claims that the UPND is taking advantage of the continuous voter registration being conducted by the Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- by registering people from other constituencies like Bwana Mkumbwa in order to boost numbers in Kabushi constituency.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Chitondo says the party is therefore demanding that the 2021 voter register is used during the Kabushi by election slated for 15th September 2022 and that the party has since written to the ECZ to maintain the 2021 voter register.

But when contacted for a comment on the matter, UPND Ndola District Chairman Onesmus Mudenda refuted the allegations saying that it is not possible to register voters at the moment because the exercise has been suspended by the ECZ to pave way for by elections in line with Section 12 of the Electoral Process Act until after the elections.

PHOENIX NEWS