PF ACCUSES UPND OF VIOLENT TACTICS TO WIN 22 OUT OF 24 BY-ELECTIONS

Patriotic Front-PF Member of the Central Committee, Raphael Nakacinda, as accused the United Party for National Development-UPND of resorting to violence and criminal tactics to win 22 out of 24 by-elections held across the country, Friday.

Nakacinda, who is also PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity, says some members of his party’s campaigning teams were beaten, brutalized and campaign centres and camps destroyed.

He cites occurrences in Mkushi, Lusangazi, Mwense, Lufwanyama and Chama districts.

Nakacinda lasso alleges that government, through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit went into areas of by-elections to distribute food, even when such locations have not being declared to be in distress.

He accusses ruling party cadres of grab food prepared for the PF’s Polling Party Agents on the day of election, further noting that the UPND chased opposition representatives from tallying centres.

Nakacinda has also accursed the Police of abandoning their constitutional role of maintaining law and public order and allowed UPND to perpetrate violence against PF members.

He submits that from the foregoing, the by-elections were stolen and the principles of holding free elections violated with impunity, adding that his party is yet to decide on the next step of action.

Nakacinda has since congratulated his party candidates for winning the by-elections in Chingola’s Bupalo Ward and Chishibesonde in Mpika districts under very difficult circumstances.